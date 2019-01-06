RamaGovinda Awards conferred on Bezwada Wilson and Prahlad Tipanya

Mysuru: “The only reason I agreed to inaugurate this function is because of two beautiful people who are two different voices, two individuals representing the idea of culture and who are conscience keepers of the country. If such people were not there, then the country will not have a conscience,” said Karnatak Music Vocalist and author T.M. Krishna.

He was speaking after inaugurating the RamaGovinda Puraskara-2019 organised by Smt. D. Ramabai Charitable Foundation and Sri M. Gopinath Shenoy Charitable Trust at Kalamandira here yesterday and said that the two beautiful persons are the awardees Bezwada Wilson and Prahlad Singh Tipanya.

“Tipanya sings Kabir’s songs. For me, I didn’t even care if Kabir existed. But it is more important for us that he is an idea of humanity and that is to feel, experience internally one’s own self is what Kabir is about. When Prahlad sings, he is Kabir and he makes the listeners feel that they are also Kabirs,” he said.

Talking about fellow Ramon Magsaysay award winner Bezwada Wilson, Krishna said that the first time he met him at Bangkok airport and hugged him, it was like he had known him for a long time because his hug was so special. “There is realness in his hug. Most of us are guarded beings and we always think whether we should shake hands, what the other person will think. It is this ability to share, empathise, love, cherish is what gives him the strength,” he said.

Padmashree Prahlad Singh Tipanya and troupe presenting Sant Kabir songs.

When Bezwada Wilson speaks, he speaks with his whole body and when he talks about history, it is not just about the past but also about the present and future. He is our wakeup call. He constantly tells us don’t sleep as we the society are a sleepy lot. He challenges and asks how you dare sleep, he said.

When Wilson speaks, his work is also singing and this is where he makes a difference as art is not about something beautiful, pretty and pleasant to us, but art is a creative spirit that puts every condition within us, said Krishna.

Bezwada Wilson, Founder of Safai Karmachari Andolan, in his fiery acceptance speech, spoke about the service to humanity and the trials and tribulations and the oppression that his Safai Karmachari community is undergoing in spite of gaining independence 70 years ago.

“I am so angry with what is happening that my blood pressure is always 200, 210, 230 and this is normal for me. This is because I always wonder why still there is discrimination and this causes me anxiety. Just as Krishna said, this is a humane society and we are all one. The real joy comes when we are all feeling happy within. But what for people to express joy they need a DJ (Disc Jockey),” said Wilson.

“Karnataka has done some great work on removal of manual scavenging when there were Chief Ministers like Nijalingappa. However, the manual scavenging still exists as septic tanks and underground drainages have to be cleaned manually. So when I receive an award, how can I be happy receiving it when my children are still cleaning these tanks manually. It is not a rocket science technology to find an alternative. The mindset of the politicians and people has to change and only then will this evil practice end,” he said.

“Truth must always be spoken and if one has feat then it is not democracy at all. Whether it is the President, Prime Minister, all of us have the rights which our Constitution provides us and that is why I have this ‘Aakrosh’ (anger) and I become emotional. I am always thinking very deeply and wondering how in our country an infant can be raped. It is very painful and such people have no place in the society. There is no space for such inhuman things,” said Wilson.

Folk singer Prahlad Singh Tipanya from Madhya Pradesh, replying to the felicitation, said that he was not a musician in the true sense but found his voice singing folk songs of Kabir.

“Singing Kabir songs is not only a practical experience but one where one is having an inner journey. Only then there will be a transformation,” he said.

Earlier, industrialist and Trustee Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoi welcomed and spoke about the awards and said that RamaGovinda Puraskara was in its fourth year and he was very happy that their Trusts were introducing some outstanding people in the country to Mysureans through these awards. “It is very difficult to select people and we do not have a Selection Committee. But our advisor Jayaram Patil personally selects the recipients and hence, there is no controversy as such awards are usually prone to,” said Dr. Jagannath.

Jayaram Patil introduced Krishna and awardees Bezwada Wilson and Prahlad Singh Tipanya to the gathering and proposed a vote of thanks.

Retd. US Professor in Tipanya troupe

One of the troupe members of Prahlad Singh Tipanya was an American retired Professor of Anthropology, Amba Sarah Caldwell. She was the one who was interpreting the folk songs of Kabir to the audience in English.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Caldwell said that she has been with Tipanya since 2009 translating Kabir and his oral traditions into English. Tipanya, a teacher is from a village near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, she said. She herself has been visiting India since 1981 and has done a study in Kerala on Bhagavatha rituals.

