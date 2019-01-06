Junction on Vishwamanava Double Road gets facelift

Mysuru: A junction in Vishwamanava Double Road is being developed in an unique style.

The Bake Point Traffic junction on Vishwamanava Double Road leading to Kuvempunagar is being converted into a Circle with installation of ornamental lights. Following the installation of lights, works on laying stone slabs in 6-7 mts radius of the Circle is going on.

The works that costs Rs.15 lakh is expected to be completed in 10 days, according to MCC authorities. Initially the public severely opposed the works as they thought that once the junction is converted into a Circle, traffic movement will be hindered due to the lesser space that would be left. Also, the public were apprehensive that long heavy vehicles will have a hard time in negotiating the Circle. But once the works began, the people came to know that the idea would no way hinder traffic movement, according to an MCC official.

The Circle will have no fencing and vehicles can have unhindered movement on stone slabs laid around the ornamental lights. Also, appropriate asphalting works will be carried out to make the surface even at the Circle in correspondence with the approach roads. One can get a complete picture of the Circle, once all the works are completed and it is expected that the Circle would be beautiful spot, according to MCC officials.

However, the ongoing work has hindered traffic movement causing inconvenience to motorists. Some motorists complained that the works have severely affected traffic movement on Vishwamanava Double Road.

It may be mentioned here that this is not the first time that such works are being carried out in the city. Corporator Ayub Khan, who was a Mayor earlier, had developed Udayagiri Road using stone slabs years ago.

