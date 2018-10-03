Mysore Palace entry restricted for visitors
Mysuru: Entry of tourists to the Mysore Palace will be restricted on a few days during Dasara season, due to religious ceremonies conducted by the members of the royal family and also for the conduct of Jumboo Savari.

Oct. 4: Entry will be restricted to the Palace from 10 am to 1 pm (both inside and outside).

Oct. 10: No entry from 10 am to 2.30 pm (Palace inside).

Oct. 18: No entry up to 1.30 pm (both inside and outside Palace).

Oct. 19: On Vijayadashami Day,  entry only Dasara pass and ticket holders.

Nov. 2: Public entry to the Palace (both inside and outside) will be restricted from 10 am to 1 pm, says a press release from Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.

October 3, 2018

