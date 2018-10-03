Sudha Murty invited to inaugurate Dasara

Bengaluru: Noted writer and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty was formally invited this morning in Bengaluru to inaugurate the 10-day Dasara festivities in Mysuru. She will inaugurate the Nada Habba atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 10 in the presence of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and other dignitaries.

A formal invitation was extended to her at 8.15 am today by Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh and others at Infosys Foundation Office in Jayanagar T-Block. After a brief meeting and exchanging pleasantries, Sudha Murty was felicitated with the traditional Mysore Peta, a shawl and a garland.

Hunsur MLA and JD(S) State President A.H. Vishwanath, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas, Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer Abhiram G. Sankar, Additional DC T. Yogesh, Dasara Reception Committee Working President G.M. Ravindra and others were in the delegation.

After inviting Sudha Murty, the team led by Minister G.T. Devegowda visited Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s Home Office ‘Krishna’ and formally invited him to the festival. Later in the afternoon, they were scheduled to call on Deputy CM Dr. G. Parameshwara, Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari.

Members of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Wadiyar will be invited to Dasara at a later date, in Mysuru.