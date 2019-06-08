Mysore Varsity presents Rs. 2.98 crore deficit budget

Mysuru: University of Mysore Registrar Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi presented a deficit budget of Rs.2.98 crore for the year 2019-20 at the Academic Council meeting held yesterday at Crawford Hall.

The University had submitted a proposal for Rs.183.31 crore to the State Government. But the government has sanctioned Rs. 125.45 crore only. However, the University will generate Rs.115.50 crore through internal sources. This academic year, the University will face a shortfall of Rs.2.98 crore. Meanwhile, the University has prepared a budge of Rs. 252.80 crore, he said.

There are 1,688 pensioners in the University and Rs. 70 crore has been earmarked this year for them. As Development grant, the Government has given approval for release of Rs. 1 crore.

An action plan has been prepared and it has been decided to fully utilise the grant, said Prof. Gandhi.

There is an anticipation of Rs.24.62 crore grant for Centrally and State-sponsored programmes besides from UGC and DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) and this will be utilised according to the guidelines provided. The Central Government under RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) has sanctioned Rs.7.5 crore under Entrepreneurship and Career Hub, under Research and Innovation Component Management Monitoring and Research programmes.

Out of this, 40 per cent will be provided by the State Government and the Central Government will provide the remaining 60 per cent funds, he said.

