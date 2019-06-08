336 vacant posts will be filled as per UGC directive

Mysuru: The 336 vacant posts at University of Mysore will be filled within six months. This decision based on the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, was taken at the Academic Council meeting chaired by Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar at the Crawford Hall yesterday. The UGC has warned of withholding the grants if the University does not follow its directions.

There has been no recruitment for several years and hence many posts are lying vacant. A total of 336 posts have to be filled that includes 54 posts reserved for Hyderabad-Karnataka region and 76 backlog posts (total 130). Later the remaining 206 posts will be filled according to roster system.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that by filling the vacant posts, the University will get a higher grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which is likely to visit the University next year.

