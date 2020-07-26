Mysureans prefer to stay indoors on fourth Sunday lockdown

July 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mysureans voluntarily observing a bandh to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the fourth Sunday lockdown in city was a complete success this morning as all commercial establishments, offices, business enterprises and other commercial activities were shut down for the day. The Government has declared total lockdown across the State on all Sundays from July 5 to Aug. 2.

KSRTC had suspended all bus services for the day and autos, taxis, cabs and other mode of public transport too were off the roads. Barring hospitals, clinics, medical shops, grocery shops, fruit and vegetable stalls and such other essential service shops, all other commercial activities were closed. However, meat shops were open as it comes under the list of essential commodities.

Major commercial roads such as D. Devaraj Urs Road, Dhanvantri Road, K.T. Street and other roads wore a deserted look as all commercial establishments were closed. City Bus Stand and Sub-Urban Bus Stand also wore a deserted look and the entry and exit points were barricaded.

Unlike the previous three Sundays, where Police used to stop vehicles especially two-wheeler riders and ask them to go back, Police manning city roads today were relaxed a bit as only a handful number of vehicles that too vehicles transporting essential commodities and emergency vehicles were seen on the road. But the Police are keeping a vigil on vehicles entering Mysuru.

With no people, most of the hotels in city had downed shutters and only canteens at a few hospitals were open to cater to the needs of patients and their caretakers.

Today’s lockdown is central to the 35-hour curfew, starting from 6 pm yesterday to 5 am tomorrow (July 27).