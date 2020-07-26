Boti Bazar closed for fourth day as vendor dies of COVID

July 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Boti Bazar (mutton market) area on Aane Sarot Road in the heart of the city remained closed for the fourth day today as one of the vendors who had been tested positive for COVID-19 succumbed to infection yesterday.

Health Department staff sprayed disinfectants in the area. According to reports, Boti Bazar will be opened from tomorrow.

The Boti Bazar, located adjacent to Devaraja Market, has over 30 to 40 meat, fish and wholesale fruit shops.

One of the meat vendors, who had been ill for the last 10 days, was tested positive for Coronavirus a few days ago, but reportedly succumbed to the illness yesterday.

As a precautionary measure, Since Thursday, Corporation had closed down the Boti Bazar. Otherwise bustling street on any normal day, including Sunday being the busiest day for meat vendors, the area wore a deserted look this morning.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Secretary of Mysore Mutton Merchants Association Nagendra said, “Though there has been a death, other merchants need not worry about infection spread. The Corporation has closed down the area from the last three days as a precautionary measure. The area has already been sanitised thrice by the health officials including the sanitisation drive undertaken by them this morning.”