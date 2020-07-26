Mysuru Citizens Forum distributes Grocery Kits to Journalists
Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing its initiative of coming to the aid of people during troubled times, Mysuru Citizens Forum (MCF) distributed Grocery Kits to Journalists at a programme organised at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill here on Saturday.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said that the Forum had distributed thousands of Grocery Kits to the poor and the needy during the COVID-19 lockdown period and it is glad to note that the kits are now being distributed to Journalists, who are also very much part of the battle against the deadly pandemic.

Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) President C.K. Mahendra, Secretary K.J. Lokesh Babu and others were present on the occasion.

