Mysuru district reports 187 fresh COVID cases, total COVID deaths cross 100 on July 25
COVID-19, News

Mysuru district reports 187 fresh COVID cases, total COVID deaths cross 100 on July 25

July 26, 2020

Mandya sees 60 new cases, Kodagu reports nine fresh cases and Chamarajanagar district reports 22 new cases

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district reported 187 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday (July 25), bringing the total positive cases in the district to 2,637, according to the media bulletin received last evening.

A total of 808 patients have been discharged so far including 59 patients yesterday. There are a total of 1,722 active cases and eight new COVID related deaths were reported bringing the total number of deaths to 107.

The following are the COVID statistics of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, according to the State media bulletin yesterday evening.

Mandya

The district has reported 60 new COVID cases bringing the total number of positives to 1,127. A total of 783 patients have been discharged so far including 44 patients yesterday. 

There are a total of 335 active cases and five COVID related deaths have been reported so far.

Kodagu

Nine fresh COVID positive cases were reported yesterday bringing the total cases to 322 in the district. A total of 236 patients have been discharged and the district has reported five COVID related deaths so far.

Chamarajanagar

Twenty two fresh COVID cases have been reported in the district bringing the total cases to 477. A total of 250 patients have been discharged so far including 18 patients yesterday. 

Total active cases in the district now stand at 221 and six active cases have been reported so far in the district.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching