MLA Ramdas instils confidence among public in fight against COVID-19
COVID-19, News

July 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the District Administration taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas, who heads the Task Force in his Constituency, has said that he has started instilling confidence among the members of the public in the fight against the pandemic.

Stressing on the need for putting precautionary and safety measures in place all across the KR Assembly segment on a war-footing, Ramdas said the third COVID-19 testing centre has started functioning at J.P. Nagar Primary Health Centre (PHC) from Friday, along with the other two at Makkala Koota premises in Krishnamurthypuram and Bodyguard Lane PHC at Jockey Quarters.

Pointing out that ambulance service has been launched on a full scale in order to ferry primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 suspects to Test Centres and Hospitals, he said that it was more important to  ensure that the virus does not spread.

Ramdas further said that there are a total of 115 Containment Zones in KR Assembly segment and all of them are being sanitised daily. Also health checkups are being conducted on the residents of these Containment Zones and an officer has been appointed for ensuring grocery and other supplies to the residents, he added.

DHO Dr. R. Venkatesh, THO Dr. Mahadevaprasad, Nodal Officer Jayasimha, Corporators Shantamma Vadivelu and Sharadamma Eshwar, BJP leaders M. Vadivelu, Nagendra, Girish and others were present at the MLA’s programme.

