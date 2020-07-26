Vishwanath promises creation of ‘Devaraja Urs District’ in Hunsur

July 26, 2020

Hunsur: Two days after he was nominated to the Legislative Council, senior BJP leader and former Minister A.H.Vishwanath visited Hunsur on Friday and garlanded the bust of former Chief Minister D.Devaraja Urs at the entrance of the town.

Later addressing party workers at the BJP Office in the town, Vishwanath, who was earlier a Hunsur MLA, said that it was the people of Hunsur who gave him a political re-birth after he lost the Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

Promising that he would strive for creation of Devaraja Urs District out of Mysuru District, with Hunsur as Headquarters, the newly-nominated MLC said that he would work for the overall growth of Hunsur without bothering to care for criticisms or allegations.

Earlier, Vishwanath was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival, with supporters bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

Taluk BJP President Nagannagowda, Town President Ganesh Kumaraswamy, office- bearers Yoganandakumar, Harave Ravikumar, Venkatamma, Neema Srinivas and others were present.