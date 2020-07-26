Columbia Asia Hospital doctors, staff donate blood to create awareness during COVID pandemic
Columbia Asia Hospital doctors, staff donate blood to create awareness during COVID pandemic

July 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Kargil Vijay Diwas today and to meet the growing demand for blood components due to COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia Asia Hospital’s doctors and  staff members volunteered and donated blood. The hospital took this initiative in order to spread awareness and urge everyone to play their role in saving lives during the pandemic.

Around 75 employees of the hospital including the General Manager, doctors, nurses and other staff members donated blood voluntarily. 

Col. Rahul Tewari, General Manager, Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysuru, inaugurated the programme. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Blood donation is very critical during the time of COVID-19 and there is a need to educate people about the importance of donating blood for those in need. There is severe crisis in most of the blood banks. Due to Covid, there is shortage of blood everywhere as donors are skeptic to visit any blood donation centre. Through this event we want to create awareness and educated people on safe blood donation and urge everyone to come forward and save lives.”

