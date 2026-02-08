Mysureans run for cleanliness

February 8, 2026

Mysuru: Braving chilly weather, hundreds of Mysureans and enthusiasts from various places, took part in the ‘Marathon for Cleanliness,’ organised by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) this morning.

Marathon was held as part of the directive of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to organise a Nationwide ‘Swachh Marathon’ under the theme ‘Public Participation in Cleanliness’ to create awareness about maintaining cleanliness and keeping Mysuru trash-free.

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj flagged off the 3K Run, 5K Run and 10K Run in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate.

Renowned Sculptor Arun Yogiraj (fourth from left), who flagged off the ‘Marathon for Cleanliness’ organised by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in city this morning, is seen with (from left) City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director N. Vishnuvardhana and MLAs K. Harishgowda & T.S. Srivatsa.

The 10K Run passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Doddakere Maidan Road, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, before culminating at the starting point.

The 5K Run passed through K.R. Circle, D.D. Urs Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle and culminated at the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower.

The 3K Run too started from the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate and passed through D. Devaraj Urs Road, K.R. Circle, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Head Office, Government Maharaja Sanskrit College, Basaveshwara Circle, Jayamarthanda Gate, Jayachamaraja Waidyar Circle and ended at the starting point.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa called upon the people to take up the responsibility to ensure that the surroundings are clean, adding that Mysuru was a paradise for living.

Stating that people were proud to call themselves Mysureans, Mahadevappa said that awareness to keep the city clean should start from every household and called on people to work together for ‘Clean Mysuru.’

MLAs K. Harishgowda and T.S. Srivatsa, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director N. Vishnuvardhana, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, Zilla Panchayat CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, KPA Deputy Director S.L. Chennabasavanna, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda and others were present on the occasion.

The winners in each category were awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000 for the first, second and third place, respectively. However, the winners in the 3K Run (below 18 years category) were awarded bicycles instead of cash prizes.

All the participants were given a participation certificate and a finisher medal. The organisers also conducted a signature campaign as part of the cleanliness awareness drive.

Results

3K Run: 1. Praveen, 2. Mohammed Uman, 3. Nandan.

3K Run (below 18 years): 1. Chiranjeevi, 2. Varun, 3. Shreyas.

5K Run: 1. Pratham, 2. Purushotham, 3. Nithin.

5K Run (Above 41 years men): 1. Ganesh, 2. Raghunandan, 3. Yogesh Sagar.

5K Run (18-40 years women): 1. R. Usha, 2. B. Chaitra, 3. L. Vidya.

5K Run (Above 41 years women): 1. Shanthakumari, 2. M.S. Saroja, 3. M. Malini.

10K Run (18-40 years men): 1. Gopi Saroj, 2. Mahesh, 3. Ganapathy.

10K Run (18-40 years women): 1. Vijayalakshmi, 2. Harshitha, 3. Jayashree

10K Run (Above 41 years men): 1. Dasharatha, 2. Gopikrishna, 3. Mahadevaswamy.

10K Run (Above 41 years women): 1. Uma, 2. Manasa, 3. Roopa Ramesh Talwar.

10K Run (Specially-abled category): 1. K. Basavaraj, 2. Yuvaraj, 3. Ajith.