Minor 2.4 magnitude quake hits T. Narasipur; no damage reported

February 8, 2026

Mysuru: A minor earthquake, measuring 2.4 on the Richter Scale, was recorded last evening at 5.13.13 in the Kolatturu Gram Panchayat limits of T. Narasipur taluk.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the epicentre was located at Kolatturu Gram Panchayat at coordinates 12.28° N latitude and 76.98° E longitude, with a depth of 5 km.

The epicentre lay about 1.9 km south of Hanakola village in Sujjaluru Gram Panchayat of Malavalli taluk in Mandya district, 4 km southeast of Chidravalli Gram Panchayat in T. Narasipur taluk and around 38 km east of Mysuru city.

Officials stated that the tremor was low in intensity and could have been felt within a 20-30 km radius.

However, there are no reports of structural damage or harm to the local community.

The affected region falls under Seismic Zone II and tectonic maps indicate no major geological faults in the area.

Authorities have reassured the public that there is no cause for panic. “The tremor was too mild to be noticed by the community,” said T. Narasipur Tahsildar Sureshachar.

Noted Geologist and retired Deputy Director-General of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Dr. H.S.M. Prakash, said that a 2.4 magnitude quake is generally mild and does not cause damage to buildings.

However, he noted that such tremors may sometimes indicate subsurface geological activity. “If it is a stray event, there is no need to worry. But nothing happens by chance; there must be some subsurface reason for it,” he said.