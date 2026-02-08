Budget lays foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047: HDK

February 8, 2026

Centre not neglecting Karnataka; projects delayed due to State, says Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy defended the Union Budget and criticised the Karnataka Government over the Bengaluru Metro fare hike, accusing it of unfairly blaming the Centre despite bearing the larger share of project funding.

Addressing a press conference at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad this morning, Kumaraswamy — a former Karnataka Chief Minister — lashed out at the State Government over the Bengaluru Metro fare hike. He said the State Government was unfairly blaming the Centre, noting that the Centre’s share in the Metro project is about 20 percent, while the State bears nearly 80 percent.

Alleging that the Congress-led State Government increased Metro fares to repay loans and interest, he accused it of targeting the Centre to cover up its own financial mismanagement.

Kumaraswamy also claimed that no State Cabinet Minister had met him in nearly two years after he assumed office as Union Minister to seek projects for Karnataka, and criticised what he termed an “uncordial” relationship between the State and the Centre.

Not neglecting Karnataka

He said he had written to the State Government seeking allotment of 100 acres in Mandya for a proposed world-class research centre by the Automotive Research Association of India, asserting that the Centre was not neglecting Karnataka. He added that the Centre was releasing over Rs. 4,500 crore for the revival of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) at Bhadravathi.

While expressing plans to revive the public sector unit Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), he alleged that the State Government was creating hurdles, including a High Court claim by the Forest Department over land ownership.

He further accused the State of denying permission to resume iron ore mining in mineral-rich Kudremukh, reiterating that delays in Centrally funded projects in Karnataka were due to the State Government.

Responding to a question on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s continuance in office, Kumaraswamy said he was “not an astrologer” to make predictions and that the State’s development was more important than speculation over leadership change. He added that he might return to State politics at an appropriate time.

Referring to JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda maintaining distance from the party, Kumaraswamy said it was inappropriate for him to praise the Congress and the Chief Minister while remaining in JD(S), remarking that “no one knows when, where or why Siddaramaiah will promote or discard a leader.”He also accused the State Government of fixing a commission percentage in various dealings and alleged interference in governance by the Chief Minister’s son and MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, State JD(S) Working President Sa.Ra. Mahesh, MLAs T.S. Srivatsa and G.D. Harish Gowda and District JD(S) President M. Ashwin Kumar and others were present.