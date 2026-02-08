Kodagu trader dies in suicide pact with family

February 8, 2026

Incident in Wayanad; wife, daughter injured; two sons escape unhurt

Mysuru: Even as the death of Confident Group chief C.J. Roy in Bengaluru remains fresh in public memory, another tragic incident involving financial distress has been reported from Kodagu.

A 42-year-old businessman from Kutta village in Ponnampet taluk, identified as M.P. Sajeer, attempted suicide along with his family late on Thursday night at Erumatheruvu in Wayanad district, Kerala.

Sajeer, a native of Malayanteparambath House at Vallithode near Iritty in Kannur district, is said to have set his car on fire with his wife and children inside before crashing the vehicle into a house. He died in the blaze.

His wife, Najmunnisa (37) and their two-year-old daughter Aisha sustained burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Mananthavady Government Medical College Hospital. Doctors said Najmunnisa has suffered around 50 percent burns, while Aisha’s injuries are minor. Their sons Nibran (14) and Nisan (9) escaped unhurt.

Sajeer had been running a bakery in Kutta for the past few years. Police said he had earlier owned the commercial building where the bakery functioned, but had leased it out after facing financial difficulties. The property was eventually transferred to the lessee E.C. Bappu, as Sajeer was unable to repay his loan.

Severe financial distress

The house that the burning car crashed into belongs to Bappu. Investigators said Sajeer had lent Rs. 20 lakh to Bappu, who later shifted from Kodagu to Wayanad. Despite repeated demands, the amount was not repaid, pushing Sajeer into severe financial distress.

On Thursday, Sajeer travelled with his family to Wayanad seeking repayment. When Bappu was not found at home, he parked the car outside the house, poured petrol, set the vehicle ablaze and drove it into Bappu’s residence.

Residents rushed to the spot and rescued the wife and children. However, Sajeer succumbed to burn injuries inside the vehicle.

Police said Sajeer had released a nearly 10-minute video shortly before the incident, in which he reportedly anticipated the death of his family and blamed the current building owner for his actions. The footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate petrol was poured on the occupants before the car was set on fire. Police recovered remnants of plastic containers suspected to have been used to carry fuel. Mananthavady Police have registered a case.