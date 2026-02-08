Good behaviour key to life after release: DGP Alok Kumar

February 8, 2026

Mysuru: Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar advised convicted prisoners to maintain good behaviour before their release so that they can lead a responsible, society-oriented life.

He was speaking after inaugurating cultural programmes organised for inmates at Mysuru Central Prison yesterday.

Assuring that all Government benefits meant for prisoners would be extended to them, Alok Kumar distributed Certificates of Appreciation to inmates who had displayed good conduct.

Similar certificates were also presented to Prison officers and staff in recognition of their dedicated service during 2025.

A table calendar for the year 2026 was also released on the occasion.

K.C. Divyashree, Dy. Inspector General of Prisons, South Range; K.M. Mahadev Prasad, Commandant of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF); V. Seshumurthy, Chief Superintendent of Prisons and M.J. Ashekhan, Superintendent of Prisons, were present.