Chola-era Bogadi Lake near peril
February 8, 2026

Historic lake faces extinction amid debris dumping and neglect

Mysuru: The historic Bogadi Lake on the outskirts of Mysuru city is staring at extinction as parts of the lake-bed have turned into a dumping ground for construction debris.

Local accounts trace the lake’s origin to the Chola period, with further development during the rule of the Wadiyars. It once served as a key source of drinking water for nearby residential areas and supported rich biodiversity.

During peak monsoon, the lake would fill up. However, due to years of neglect, rainwater is now seen only in scattered pits and the lake has completely dried up. Vegetation that typically thrives with water accumulation has also disappeared.

Meanwhile, sections of the lake area are being used to dump construction debris, allegedly brought in by tractors and tipper lorries during night hours. Residents fear that, if the dumping continues unchecked, the site could eventually be converted into a residential locality.

Thick bushes around the lake have also become a gathering spot for anti-social activities, with liquor bottles, plastic cups, cigarette butts and food waste littering the area.

The lake’s extent, once about 35 acres, has reportedly shrunk to between 20 and 25 acres over time. With the water-body dry, birds and animals that depended on it have disappeared. Residents say restoration of water channels is essential to enable rainwater to flow back into the lake.

Mahadev, a resident, said the water level had been steadily receding over the past few years and that the lake — locally known as Bogadi Mariyappa Lake or “Bakshi Kere” has now completely dried up. He urged authorities to develop the lake and restore rainwater inflow.

N. Arun Kumar Gowda, Mysuru District BJP Vice-President, said crores of rupees are spent on maintaining lakes such as Kukkarahalli, while Bogadi Lake, despite its historical importance, has been neglected. He called for conservation works to restore its natural beauty.

