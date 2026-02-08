Falling jelly stones from lorries proving dangerous for two-wheeler riders

February 8, 2026

Mysuru: Falling jelly stones from overloaded tipper lorries moving on city roads and highways are posing a threat to the safety of motorists, especially two-wheeler riders.

Though the movement of heavy vehicles has been banned on roads within the city limits, lorries transporting construction materials have been exempted from the ban. But tipper lorries, which are found overloaded most of the times, are posing a threat to two-wheeler riders as jelly stones fall on roads from these overloaded lorries. Jelly stones often fall on to the roads, when lorries move on narrow roads or stop due to sudden braking.

Two-wheeler riders who follow these lorries from behind, move on fallen jelly stones, often leading to mishaps. Many two-wheeler riders have sustained serious injuries in these accidents.

Apart from two-wheeler riders, pedestrians too are facing troubles as they face the threat of being struck by scattered jelly stones which fly off from the edges of tyres of moving vehicles. Many pedestrians who sustained injuries in these freak incidents, have cursed the authorities for their apathy in ensuring their safety.

Jelly stones that fell from overloaded tipper lorries lie scattered on roads are posing a threat to two-wheeler riders, who are facing the risk of accidents while passing on jelly stones.

Of late, fallen jelly stones has been a common sight at the junction close to Jayadeva Hospital on KRS Road at Kumbarakoppal, Dr. Ambarish Road at Hebbal and other roads being newly laid or asphalted.

Meanwhile, the Police seem to be mute spectators. The Traffic Police who are busy most of the times conducting traffic violation checks on busy roads and junctions and imposing penalties on errant motorists, have little time to pay attention for addressing this issue, which has become a matter of public concern.

The Traffic Police, instead of taking action against lorries overloaded with jelly stones, are often seen ‘educating’ the two-wheeler riders on safe riding.

Citizens say that the Traffic Police should see that roads are free of jelly stones and other obstacles and thus ensure a safe ride for two-wheelers.