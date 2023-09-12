Mysuru-born Dr. Preeti Aghalayam is IIT Zanzibar-Tanzania Director

September 12, 2023

IIT gets its first woman Director

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the country’s top-ranked educational institution, has achieved the distinction of being the first IIT in India to establish an international campus, set to be located in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The institute has also set another first by appointing the IIT’s first woman Director.

Heading this initiative is Mysuru-born Dr. Preeti Aghalayam, who is an alumna of IIT Madras. She is also a Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering.

The Zanzibar Offshore Campus of IIT Madras will be situated on Zanzibar Island, off the East African mainland and is slated to commence its inaugural academic session in October 2023.

The establishment of this offshore campus aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, which encourages high-performing Indian Universities to establish campuses abroad.

DMS School in Mysuru

Dr. Preeti grew up on 13th Main Road in Saraswathipuram and attended Demonstration School (DMS School) in Mysuru. After completing her Pre-University, she made it to IIT Madras and chose Chemical Engineering as her field of study.

According to Meena Mysuru, a retired officer from the Indian Information Service (IIS) and resident of city, a close friend of the family, Dr. Preeti hails from a family of educators.

Her father, late Dr. Janardhan, was a Chemistry Professor at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru, while her mother, Dr. Rama, taught linguistics. Both her parents held Ph.Ds and her grandfather was a renowned historian.

Professional journey: Dr. Preeti Aghalayam completed her B.Tech in Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras in 1995 and later earned her Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2000. Her professional journey includes a stint as a post-doctoral researcher at MIT in Cambridge and a faculty position at IIT Bombay.

Dr. Preeti joined IIT Madras as a faculty member in 2010 and is actively involved in the Office of Global Engagement at the institute, where she oversees international academic programmes.

Her contributions led to her recognition as one of the 75 Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) by the Principal Scientific Advisor’s office.

Running enthusiast

Beyond her academic pursuits, Dr. Preeti has a strong sports background and was an avid basketball player during her school days. She is also an accomplished marathon runner.

In an interview, she said, “Running is everything for me as it helps me shred off the stress. If I am under a lot of stress, my family asks me to run and come back. Running makes me feel human again.”

In the initial plans, faculty members for the Zanzibar campus will be either deputed from IIT Madras or recruited from India. Presently, the institute will operate from a temporary campus in the Bweleo district of Zanzibar, with the permanent 200-acre campus on Zanzibar Island set to be completed by 2026.