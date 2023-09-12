Beautification of Circles, kerbs, footpaths to begin next week 

September 12, 2023

Mayor, Commissioner on inspection rounds

Mysore/Mysuru: Putting to rest their differences over the cancellation of the last Council Meeting of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) where the Mayor accused the Commissioner of exceeding his powers and allegedly violating the law, both of them were spotted together this morning on the roads around Mysore Palace, discussing Dasara related civil works.

Both Mayor Shivakumar and Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff conducted a joint inspection of a few areas from 6.45 am to 10.30 am, identifying the areas around Mysore Palace that need beautification ahead of Dasara-2023.

Beautification of Circles around the Palace, filling the gaping holes on the footpath, repairing drains and replacing the broken stone balustrades on the Raja Marga (royal Dasara procession route) will be taken up next week.

The Circles include Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, K.R. Circle, Maharaja Sanskrit Patashala Circle and Gun House Circle.

The Mayor and Commissioner were accompanied by a team of over 20 Officers including MCC Superintending Engineer Sindhu, Executive Engineer Nagaraj, Vani Vilas Water Works Executive Engineer Ashwin Kumar, Development Officer of Zone-3 Sathyamurthy and Environment Engineers and Health Officers.

Mayor Shivakumar asked the officials to beautify the areas around the Mysore Palace till LIC Divisional Office Circle, Bannimantap in such a way that it does not require beautification again next year. Tenders for the civil works will be called as per norms and a short deadline will be imposed to complete the works, the Mayor said.

The Town Hall will be opened for parking vehicles next week and only minor works have to be completed, Shivakumar added.

He also suggested the officials to ensure that the Fountain at the circle opposite Government Ayurveda College and Hospital on new Sayyaji Rao Road, was functional before Dasara and provide basic facilities on the stretch near the Hospital where arrangements are made to watch the Jumboo Savari procession on Vijayadashami. Likewise the procession viewing gallery on Sayyaji Rao Road will be painted.

He (Mayor Shivakumar) directed the officials to ensure proper barricading on either side and also make the route attractive for procession.