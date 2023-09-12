‘Make Kannada one-point programme during Dasara’

September 12, 2023

Noted Film Music Director Hamsalekha, who has been chosen to inaugurate Nada Habba on Oct. 15, interacts with scribes

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted Film Music Director and Lyricist Hamsalekha, who will inaugurate the Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara on Oct. 15, 2023, has strongly advocated for making Kannada a one-point programme during Navarathri festivities, as the language is split amid plethora of issues ranging from languages to the border.

Hamsalekha, who spoke during an interaction programme organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakartara Bhavan in the city this morning, asserted that “There has been a continuous conflict related to language and the border. Amid this, Kannada may lose its strength, which has to be stabilised by reinforcing the rights of the language and enrich its identity further.”

“We want Delhi, but Delhi doesn’t need Kannada,” underlined Hamsalekha saying that ‘the imposition of Hindi language is nothing new.’

To a query on the State facing drought, but the Government intending to organise Dasara on a grand scale, instead of toning down the celebrations to keep it simple, Hamsalekha chose to say that “We should respond to the grievances of the farmers and ensure justice to them by providing a suitable market for farm produces. Instead of building ‘Smart Cities’, the thrust should be on building ‘Village Cities’ to ensure a flourishing future for the farmers.”

When asked about Mahisha Dasara (Oct. 13) being organised in parallel to Dasara by a section of progressive thinkers, Hamsalekha shot back saying ‘How can we rake up such issues.’

When asked whether he will accept the invitation to inaugurate Mahisha Dasara too, Hamsalekha asked ‘Is it possible to inaugurate two events?’

On Kannada film industry being mum over the ongoing Cauvery Movement on sharing Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu, Hamsalekha said: “There are several other organisations too, which are silent over the long-running dispute.”

On film lyrics still considered as ‘second grade literature’, Hamsalekha said, he has no qualms over the art of writing film lyrics not granted the status of literature, as it is now billed as left, right and middle path (ideologies). However, he strongly voiced for developing a Film City in Mysuru with a royal touch, as it was in the city of Mysuru that studios made a start. Unlike Bengaluru, Mysuru boasts of adequate lands to realise the long-pending project. If it becomes a reality, no MNCs should be involved in running the show, he said in a categorical tone.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) is like a ‘Ship without captain’, as it is split among the lobby of directors, artistes and producers. There are 250 new Directors and 500 Film Producers, who don’t have any ties with the Chamber. The focus is on making Pan-India cinema, with most of them restricted to ‘action and reaction’, sans any songs, said Hamsalekha sarcastically.

When asked about the raging controversy over ‘Sanatana Dharma’, Hamsalekha declined to comment.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar (RK), City Vice-President M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj), Rural Vice-President Dharmapura Narayan and City Secretary Rangaswamy were present on the occasion.

‘Nalwadi’s dream turns into reality’

Thanking the State Government for bestowing the coveted honour to inaugurate Dasara-2023, Hamsalekha said: “By selecting me, the dream of erstwhile ruler Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar is also becoming a reality. Nalwadi wanted every sections of the society to get their due, which is justified with me getting the privilege of inaugurating Dasara.”

Hamsalekha further said: “I had recommended the names of Sarod exponent Pandit Rajeev Taranath and folk expert Go.Ru. Channabasappa to be considered to inaugurate Dasara. But Chief Minister Siddharamaiah conveyed that Dasara High Power Committee has selected my name to inaugurate Dasara, to which I had to oblige.”

“The lamp I will be lighting on the day of inauguration of Dasara represents the feelings of the people of the State,” said Hamsalekha in a poetic tone.