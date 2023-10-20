Vintage Car Rally enthralls people at Dasara festival

October 20, 2023

‘A permanent Vintage Car Museum in the offing,’ says MP

Mysore/Mysuru: Vintage cars moved on the streets of Mysuru city this morning as part of Dasara, capturing the attention of people who paused their busy routines to admire the gleaming automobiles as they glided by. The rally was a captivating spectacle featuring over 24 classic automobiles from bygone eras.

The rally commenced with a captivating Vintage Car Show hosted at MGS (M. Gopinath Shenoy) Vintages, in the Hebbal Industrial Area near National Marbles, close to the Infosys campus. Gopinath Shenoy has a passion for acquiring, preserving and showcasing vintage and classic automobiles and he invests considerable time and resources in his pursuit of these historic vehicles.

The rally was inaugurated by Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Dr. K.B. Ganapathy in the presence of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP leader Giridhar, Gopinath Shenoy, Savithri Shenoy, wife of Gopinath Shenoy and son M.G. Madhav Shenoy.

The car rally that began at Hebbal travelled to the city through Ring Road, Hinkal, Hunsur Road, Crawford Hall, Double Road, Mysore Race Club, Lalitha Mahal Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle and reached Shenoy’s bungalow near Kurubarahalli Circle, the final destination.

Over 24 cars participated in today’s rally. They include Rolls Royce -1935, Ford -1909, Hindustan -10, Ambassador Limousine, Buick Road Master -1932, Willy Jeep -1960, Buick Road Master -1950, Cadillac -1930, Dodge Kingsway -1964, Ford -1931, Bedford Pick Up, Bukelnvecta, Buick Marsh -1957, Dodge -1957 and Cord Opra Royale -1950.

In his address, Dr. K.B. Ganapathy complimented public-private partnerships in the creative Dasara celebrations, offering more and more attractions to the public. He suggested that instead of holding a vintage car rally only during Dasara, a permanent exhibition or a museum must be created like Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London so that these beauties can be seen year-round by the tourists.

On Gopinath Shenoy’s impressive collection, he said that Shenoy has purpose and passion. “This shows his love and commitment to cars that were once part of history,” he said.

Responding to Dr. Ganapathy on the permanent museum, MP Pratap Simha said that the process is on to set up a museum. “Probably next year during Dasara, we will have a vintage car museum in Mysuru,” he assured.

Commending Gopinath Shenoy for showcasing meticulously restored vintage cars, the MP said such events often draw crowds who admire the elegant vehicles.

Gopinath Shenoy boasts an impressive collection of vintage automobiles, with a staggering total of 30 to 35 cars, each ranging in age from 80 to 100 years. His assortment features a diverse range of vehicles, some of which were once owned by India’s Maharajas, renowned for their extravagant taste in luxurious rides.

Shenoy fondly acknowledged the invaluable contributions of his friends and fellow vintage car experts who played an important role in assembling his collection. With over two decades dedicated to collecting these vehicles, he described it as his deep-seated passion and love for cars.