Yaduveer releases book ‘From Mysuru to the World’ on N. Ranga Rao

October 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the ongoing Dasara celebrations, scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar unveiled the book ‘From Mysuru to the World’ and a limited edition agarbathi ‘Durbari’ in tribute to N. Ranga Rao, the Founder of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, at Mysore Palace yesterday, commemorating his (Ranga Rao) birthday.

Addressing the gathering, Yaduveer said, “Today, the fragrance of Mysuru agarbathi enjoys global recognition and has earned the prestigious GI status. This is a testament to the enduring appeal of Mysuru Agarbathi, which has graced royal courts, temples, households and connecting us to the divine.”

The book, titled ‘From Mysuru to the World,’ chronicles the remarkable life of the young entrepreneur, who established his agarbathi business in Mysuru shortly after Independence. He also went on to build a global conglomerate. The book is written by R. Guru, the eldest son of N. Ranga Rao and Chairman of N.R. Group. Speaking on the occasion, Guru said, “My father possessed an extraordinary ability to find the exceptional within the ordinary. He was an alchemist, a master perfumer who could transform simple ingredients into exquisite fragrances. He was innately gifted with a keen sense of business acumen and above all, cherished family relations. I believe his story will serve as an enduring source of inspiration for generations of young entrepreneurs.”

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “During the 1953 Dasara, my grandfather’s perfumes were awarded the gold medal. Today, exactly 70 years later, it’s a privilege that Yaduveer is unveiling a book about him. It can be considered a royal tribute to his legacy in perfume-making, a tradition we proudly carry forward, now spanning three generations. We are deeply honoured to share the finest fragrances, from Mysuru with the world.”

Ranga Rao family members were present on the occasion.