Yaduveer releases book ‘From Mysuru to the World’ on N. Ranga Rao
News

Yaduveer releases book ‘From Mysuru to the World’ on N. Ranga Rao

October 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the ongoing Dasara celebrations, scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar unveiled the book ‘From Mysuru to the World’ and a limited edition agarbathi ‘Durbari’ in tribute to N. Ranga Rao, the Founder of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, at Mysore Palace yesterday, commemorating his (Ranga Rao) birthday.

Addressing the gathering, Yaduveer said, “Today, the fragrance of Mysuru agarbathi enjoys global recognition and has earned the prestigious GI status. This is a testament to the enduring appeal of Mysuru Agarbathi, which has graced royal courts, temples, households and connecting us to the divine.”

The book, titled ‘From Mysuru to the World,’ chronicles the remarkable life of the young entrepreneur, who established his agarbathi business in Mysuru shortly after Independence. He also went on to build a global conglomerate. The book is written by R. Guru, the eldest son of N. Ranga Rao and Chairman of N.R. Group. Speaking on the occasion, Guru said, “My father possessed an extraordinary ability to find the exceptional within the ordinary. He was an alchemist, a master perfumer who could transform simple ingredients into exquisite fragrances. He was innately gifted with a keen sense of business acumen and above all, cherished family relations. I believe his story will serve as an enduring source of inspiration for generations of young entrepreneurs.”

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “During the 1953 Dasara, my grandfather’s perfumes were awarded the gold medal. Today, exactly 70 years later, it’s a privilege that Yaduveer is unveiling a book about him. It can be considered a royal tribute to his legacy in perfume-making, a tradition we proudly carry forward, now spanning three generations. We are deeply honoured to share the finest fragrances, from Mysuru with the world.”

READ ALSO  31-ft Anjaneya statue reaches Chunchanakatte from Mysuru

Ranga Rao family members were present on the occasion.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching