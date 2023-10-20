Couples enjoy Heritage Tonga ride

October 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The trotting horses drawing chariots decorated with flowers formed Heritage Tonga Ride for couples dressed in traditional attire, organised by Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, as part of Dasara festival in the city this morning.

Tourism Minister H.K. Patil along with his wife Hema flagged off the ride, besides taking a ride in a chariot, from Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall here. Likewise, Mayor Shivakumar and his wife Deepa and Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Devaraju and his wife Kavitha took a ride in separate chariots.

Earlier, the couples were gifted a bagina containing eponymous Mysuru products like Mysore Mallige (Jasmine), Mysore Pak, Mysore Veelyedele (Betel leaves) among others.

Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savita, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Tourism Sub-Committee, Rajesh G. Gowda, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) and Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, retired Professor from Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, were also present.

As many as 52 couples enthusiastically took part in the ride, that gave a glimpse of prominent buildings and roads of the city which still wear a heritage look, as they passed through Doddagadiyara (Silver Jubilee Clock Tower), Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, K.R. Circle, Jaganmohan Palace, Circle near Lokayukta Office on Krishna Vilas road, old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle, Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle near City Railway Station, Irwin Road and Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, before culminating at the launch point (Town Hall).

In his address, Minister Patil said “Plans are on the anvil to launch a unique concept of adopting heritage buildings and monuments by private parties, the modalities of which are still being drawn. There is a dilemma over who should select the structures that would be adopted — the Government or private parties.”

Mysuru Dasara that epitomises tradition and culture of the land is popular across the globe. On the other hand, the recently launched ‘Heritage Walk and Heritage Talk’ programme in the city will be organised continuously. Heritage Walk is organised on the first Saturday of every month and Heritage Talk on the last Saturday of the month, said Minister Patil.