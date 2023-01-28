Rathasapthami at Mysore Palace: 50-ft Rangoli main attraction
News

Rathasapthami at Mysore Palace: 50-ft Rangoli main attraction

January 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of devotees thronged Mysore Palace on account of Rathasapthami this morning.

The Utsava Murtis (procession idols) of various Gods and Goddesses of the temples in Palace precincts were brought out and temporarily consecrated in front of the Palace facing North, in keeping with the customs and traditions in practice and to enable the devotees to have darshan from 7 am to 12 noon.

The floral bedecked Utsava Murtis included Trineshwara Swamy, Khille Venkataramana Swamy, Gayatri Devi, Varaha Swamy, Prasanna Krishna, Bhuvaneshwari among several other temples. It is only during Rathasapthami, Prakarotsava ritual is conducted after installing the Utsava Murtis at one place. While during the other days, the said ritual is conducted at respective temples.

The devotees were allowed from the four gates of the Palace — Varaha, Jaymarthanda, Balarama and Karikal Thotti Gate.

Later, the Utsava Murtis were taken back to respective temples.

Royal family members Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar too had darshan of Utsava Murtis, it is said.

50-ft Rangoli: A 50-foot wide colourful Rangoli drawn by artist Gita Srihari in front of the Palace was an added attraction. Gita Srihari, who draws such Rangolis every year on the occasion, has several prizes to her credit in Dasara Doll Show expo too.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching