Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa remembered

January 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Today, Jan. 28 in Indian and World History is celebrated, observed and remembered for various reasons and one of them is the birth anniversary of Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, who was the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. 

The Kodava Samaja, Mysuru, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club, Mysuru and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Fans Club celebrated the 124th birth anniversary at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) in the city this morning. The statue of the celebrated supreme commander was decked up for the occasion.

MLAs L. Nagendra and G.T. Devegowda, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar and ex-Mayor M.J. Ravikumar were the chief guests.

Field Marshal Cariappa was appointed as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on Jan. 15, 1949. Army Day is celebrated on that day every year. He had adopted the slogan ‘Jai Hind’, which means ‘Victory to India’”.

MLA Nagendra recalled the dedicated and committed service of the Field Marshal and described him as the true patriot. “His time sense, patriotism, dedication, punctuality and discipline are worth emulating. Field Marshal Cariappa was instrumental in preventing many foreign invasions,” he said. G.T. Devegowda and Manjegowda also spoke.

Mayor Shivakumar too recalled the services of the disciplined Commander-in-Chief and hailed Kodagu that has produced and is still producing stalwarts who made India proud. “His distinguished military career spanned almost three decades. The Mysuru City Corporation will take steps to further beautify the Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle so that it becomes a landmark and a visual attraction,” he assured.

Yashaswi Somashekar noted that the MUDA has received an application for a site from the Kodava Ex-Servicemen Association. “We will discuss the issue at the MUDA meeting on Feb. 4 and decide on the allotment,” he said.

Corporators M.U. Subbaiah, Rangaswamy, Ravindra and Pramila Bharat, Vidya Vikas Educational Trust Secretary Kaveesh Gowda, Kodava Samaja President Mechanda Shashi Ponnappa, Vice-President Malachira Ponnappa, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club President Kuttimada D. Muthappa,  Fans Club President Nayakanda Thimmaiah and others were present.

