Mysuru celebrates RCB win with a bang

June 4, 2025

Mysuru: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru, popularly known by its moniker ‘RCB’ won the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) the fan frenzy exploded with full force in the city yesterday night.

Unlike other nights, when the city goes to sleep ahead of midnight, most of the city was awake, with people, irrespective of young and old, men and women, especially youngsters, glued to the TV screens, with the chants of ‘RCB..RCB…RCB…’ reverberating the serene environs, with a foot tapping music played in the background. Huge LED screens had been erected at public places like Bhootal Grounds in Vidyaranyapuram, D. Devaraja Urs road, Ramanuja Road 14th cross, Bogadi Road and several other places, with diehard fans of cricket, needless to say that of RCB, gathering to watch the nail-biting clash on a big screen, with a bated breath. The chairs had been arranged on one side of the road, so that the normal traffic remains undisturbed amid cricket fever, that had gripped the whole of the city.

As RCB emerged as champion, the fans clad in RCB jersey erupted in joy and took out a two-wheeler rally, hailing slogans in favour of their favourite side. Sweets were distributed and there was also no dearth of those, who savoured every bit of the match, downing their favourite drink at the comfort of their home and hangouts. Fire crackers were burst and it was a sight to behold as the sky was dotted with colourful fireworks.

The euphoria reminded new year revelry, with the fans celebrating the RCB’s victory at K.R. Circle till past midnight hours to the hilt.

On the flip side, Police had to resort to caning at Hebbal Railway Layout as the pranky triple riding youths, lit fire crackers and threw at the houses, only to snatch the sleep of elderly citizens and children in the households.

Though confined to home, the family members including housewives smitten by the cricket bug, watched the final clash since the go. However, when RCB batting first ended up scoring 190 in 20 overs, there were murmurs about the grim chances of RCB winning against equally competent PBKS side. Adding to the disappointment of RCB fans, PKBS made a roaring start, with the opening batsmen, hitting fours and sixes. As the match took a curious turn in the later stage, RCB fans were back with a bang, and to their excitement, the gap between the runs needed and balls widened, for PBKS to win. The hint of RCB ending the 18-year-drought became clear in the last five overs of 20-over match.

Earlier in the day, fans lined up to the temples in the city, praying for the victory of RCB at least this time. Towards the evening hours, most of the city roads, wore a near dead look, with the fans settling down to catch the finals in action, starting from 6.30 pm.