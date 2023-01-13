Mysuru-Chennai route: Convert Shatabdi into Jan Shatabdi Fast Express train

January 13, 2023

Sir,

Most of us feel that the timings of Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains clash without serving the purpose of the passengers belonging to upper class or middle class families.

Please run the trains with similar timings in opposite directions and connect a few bogies for middle class people also. Or run one train of Vande Bharat for upper class and Jan Shatabdi fast train for middle class and general public. If the Railway Ministry is looking into adopting cost effective mode and to ease the rush, the very demand must be seriously looked into..

Middle class people are neglected indirectly by hiking the cost of Superfast Express trains, with all the AC bogies. The Ministry may look into this matter to convert Shatabdi as Jan Shatabdi Fast Express Train with little extra cost compared to other trains. Railways will surely get a better revenue throughout the year on Mysuru-Chennai route.

Mysuru-Bengaluru-Trichy sector badly needs inter-city Jan Shatabdi via Namakkal. For the last 40 years, only one night train is operated on Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai route via Trichy. Why has the Railway Ministry ignored and neglected this route?

—G. Sarabagopalan

Bengaluru

9.1.2023