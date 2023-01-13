Mysuru-Chennai route: Convert Shatabdi into Jan Shatabdi Fast Express train

Sir,
Most of us feel that the timings of Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains clash without serving the purpose of the passengers belonging to upper class or middle class families.
Please run the trains with similar timings in opposite directions and connect a few bogies for middle class people also. Or run one train of Vande Bharat for upper class and Jan Shatabdi fast train for middle class and general public. If the Railway Ministry is looking into adopting cost effective mode and to ease the rush, the very demand must be seriously looked into..
Middle class people are neglected indirectly by hiking the cost of Superfast Express trains, with all the AC bogies. The Ministry may look into this matter to convert Shatabdi as Jan Shatabdi Fast Express Train with little extra cost compared to other trains. Railways will surely get a better revenue throughout the year on Mysuru-Chennai route.
Mysuru-Bengaluru-Trichy sector badly needs inter-city Jan Shatabdi via Namakkal. For the last 40 years, only one night train is operated on Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai route via Trichy. Why has the Railway Ministry ignored and neglected this route?
—G. Sarabagopalan
Bengaluru
9.1.2023
This route trains are always booked in advance and even b52 months you don’t get tickets. Not everyone can go by bus. Elderly people have to 5by train only. If one day train is run like the Cholan express between Bangalore to Mayiladuthurai not linking Musuru this can be a night train in the reverse direction. Is anyone hearing this.
Yes Sir, Your suggestion is in fact very good for the middle class people. Railway ministry should consider this suggestion . As you said the Shatabdhi Ex to be converted into Jan Shatabdhi & both Vandebharath & Jan Shatabdhi should run opposite directions. Then only it is useful.
Railways can introduce a Bi weekly express train from Mysore to Mayiladudurai on trial basis in addition to the existing Mayiladudurai express. Our MP can take up this matter with the concerned authorities.
A good suggestion to railway authorities
Existing shatabdhi express has to be converted as janShatabdi. Concession to sr CTZNS above 60 yrs should be restored as was avilable during pre covid period in all trains and for all classes
