Mysuru City Muslims condemn Pahalgam terror attack

April 26, 2025

Mysuru: City Ahle Sunnath Jamath organisation, Sunni Ulmas and prominent persons have condemned the recent terror attack killing Hindu and Muslim community people in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam. They also held a condolence meeting on Apr. 24 evening after night prayers Isha Salath at Masjid Azam Markaz Ahle Sunnath-wal-Jamath, Ashoka Road, Mysuru, in the presence of Tanzeem Ahle Sunnath-wal-Jamath Trust Secretary Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi and Ulmas Ahle Sunnath Jamath members.

The condolence meeting was attended by Hazarath Moulana Mufti Sajjad Hussain Khan Misbahi, Principal, Jamiya Tipu Sultan Arabic College, Srirangapatna, Hazarath Moulana Sufi Mohd. Anwar Ahmed Nizami, Secretary, AET, Moulana Shamshul Huda Samadhi, Qazi Idhara Shariya, Masjid Azam Moulana Mufti Rouman Raza, Khateeb Masjid Moula Hussain, Satya Nagar, Moulana Mufti Hasmath Raza, Khateeb-o-Imam, Masjid Khair-ul-wara, Rajiv Nagar, Mansoor Sait Kushali, Syed Ahmed Ashrafi, Fiyaz Ahmed, Moulana Mohd. Inayath-ur-Rehaman Razvi, Moulana Abdul Salam Razvi, Khateeb Masjid Aqsa, Moulvi Gayasuddin, Moulana Ghouse Peer Shatari, Ghafur Shariff, Syed Jameel Khadree, Mohd. Mumtaz Khadree, Mohd. Himayun Khadree, Moulana Tabraiz Raza, social worker Mirza Jamsheed Baig Ashrafi and other prominent persons.

The programme began with recital of Holy Quran by Moulana Inayath-ur-Rehaman Razvi. Nath Shariff (Phrases of Prophet Muhammad PBUH) was read by Moulana Tabraiz Raza, Imam Eidgah Masjid. Introductory speech was given by S.M. Syed Shafeeq, Secretary, Masjid Azam Markaz Ahle Sunnath-wal-Jamath Management Committee.

Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, Secretary, Tanzeem Ahle Sunnath Jamath Trust, proposed a vote of thanks.