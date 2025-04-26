Stranded in Kashmir, Mysuru man urges State to set up Helpline

April 26, 2025

Hunsur: Chethan, a Mysuru resident originally from Hunsur, was on vacation in Kashmir when terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam on Apr. 22.

In the wake of the incident, restrictions were swiftly imposed across the region, leaving many stranded. Chethan shared a firsthand account of the situation with Star of Mysore via a WhatsApp video message.

Even as Chethan described his ordeal, latest reports, however, said that Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad had spoken to him over the phone and offered reassurance and assistance. Chethan returned to Bengaluru in the wee hours of today and reached Mysuru eventually.

In his message, he had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former CMs B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy, to immediately establish a dedicated Helpline. He highlighted the plight of tourists, many from Karnataka, who had been stranded for more than 20 hours in trucks, with no access to food or water. The suffering of young children in particular, he noted, was heartbreaking.

Chethan, who had travelled with his family and friends, described the paralysing shutdown that followed the attack. With taxis and bikes unavailable, reaching the airport was nearly impossible.

Of the two existing routes out of Kashmir, one was blocked due to a landslide, and the other had been closed after an accident. Flight services were also highly irregular, compounding the difficulties for those trying to leave.

He called for urgent intervention by the State Government, requesting that a Helpline number be launched and made accessible via the internet to assist stranded tourists in navigating their way home safely.

In his message, Chethan also noted that despite the fear and disruption, the presence of Indian soldiers in Srinagar had helped restore a sense of calm.