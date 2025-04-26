Akhila Kodava Samaja meets CM, demands Ministry for MLA A.S. Ponnanna

April 26, 2025

Mysuru: A delegation of Akhila Kodava Samaja has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding a Ministerial berth for Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who is also the Legal Advisor to the CM.

The delegation led by Akhila Kodava Samaja President Paradanda Subramani Kaveriappa, met Siddaramaiah at his T.K. Layout residence in the city yesterday.

The Kodava delegates brought to the CM’s notice that, Ponnanna belongs to the linguistic minority Kodava community. He should be accommodated into the Cabinet, in view of finding solutions to the long lasting issues of the district, for development and political representation.

Following the memorandum, the CM assured to take a look into their demand.

The delegation included Vice-President of Akhila Kodava Samaja Ajjikuttira Madaiah, Hon. Secretary Tithiyanda Vijay Kumar, Treasurer Mandepanda Muthanna, Joint Secretary Nandetira Madappa, Moovera Rekha Prakash, President of Kodava Samaja Mysuru P.A. Ganapathy, Vice-President M.P. Nanaiah, Secretary K.A. Belliappa, Joint Secretary A. Diana Poovaiah and Treasurer I.G Kashiappa.

The memorandum

In the memorandum, it is stated that, during your (CM Siddaramaiah) tenure in office, ‘Kodavas’ who were wrongly mentioned as ‘Kodagaru’ in the classified categories identified by the Government was corrected, thus realising several years demand of the community. We are grateful for taking the step to solve the long pending issue in coordination and cooperation of active MLA A.S. Ponnanna.

“We are also thankful on behalf of Kodava community for facilitating the direct purchase of 7 acres of Government land, that was in the possession of Bangalore Kodava Samaja, at Hosahalli village in Yalahanka taluk, at a discounted rate, at the bidding of Ponnanna. With your swift and positive response, the Cabinet approved the decision, helping Kodava Samaja to retain the land,” states the memorandum.

Ponnanna, with his development works backed by progressive thinking, has emerged as a popular MLA among Kodavas. Till the year 1956, Kodagu (earlier Coorg) was a C- State, but its growth was stunted after merging the erstwhile State with Mysore State (that later became Karnataka). The number of Assembly Constituencies was reduced to two from three and the Kodavas continue to be deprived of higher positions both politically and in bureaucracy, with our men being pushed to the corner for whatsoever reasons. It has been two decades since neither of the Kodava community leaders have been inducted into the Ministry, the Kodava Samaja leaders said.

In fact, it is true that, the people of Kodagu region are still reeling under the threat of flood, landslide and natural calamity during rainy season. Most of the villages are still out of bounds for the lack of roads and some of the roads are worn out, making them unfit for vehicle movement at ease.

The district from where originates River Cauvery, the lifeline of people of the region, supplying the drinking water to Bengaluru, Mysuru and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, is also an eco-sensitive region. It is only if MLA like A.S. Ponnanna, a native of Kodagu is given due representation in the Cabinet, he has the capacity to safeguard the identity of the district. Nothing would be a bigger gift than the Ministry for Ponnanna, who is aware of people’s pulse, representing myriad culture and the sensitive issues plaguing the district.

Taking all these points into cognisance, yourself (Siddaramaiah) hailed as a beacon of hope for minorities and backward classes, should consider the demand of Akhila Kodava Samaja, the umbrella organisation of Kodava community, represented by leaders from various places, to accommodate A.S. Ponnanna into the Cabinet, urges Kodava Samaja in its demand to CM.