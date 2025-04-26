Sadvidya II PU student tops district after re-evaluation 

April 26, 2025

Mysuru: A student of Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College, Vijayanagar, Mysuru, has emerged as the district topper following the re-evaluation of the II PU Board Exam 2024-25 .

M. Sudeeksha has scored 594/600 in the Science stream, securing the 1st rank in the district and an impressive 6th rank in the State. Earlier she had scored 593 and with re-evaluation she has secured one mark more in Chemistry (96/97).

Meanwhile, G. Dhatri of Sadvidya, who had achieved 596/600 in Commerce stream, is the 2nd rank holder in Mysuru district and a commendable 4th rank in the State.

Prof. M.S.K. Narahari Babu, President of Sadvidya Educational Institutions (SEI), has expressed his joy and satisfaction at Sudeeksha’s achievement, attributing it to her dedication, the unwavering support of her teachers and encouragement from her parents.

“We have always believed in delivering inclusive education and we regularly conduct assessments to help students stay focussed on their goals. The college ensures that students receive the necessary academic and emotional support — and this consistent effort is now paying rich dividends,” he said.

M.D. Gopinath, Secretary of SEI, also shared his delight over Sudeeksha’s outstanding achievement as district topper following re-evaluation. He said, “At Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College, our dedicated teachers provide individual attention to every student and ensure access to the best possible facilities. Year after year, the college has consistently produced top ranks, which reflects the dynamic leadership of our Principal, Dr. G.R. Kavitha. I am confident that our faculty will continue this excellent tradition of academic excellence. On behalf of the management, staff, students, and parents, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Sudeeksha on this remarkable success.”

Dr. G.R. Kavitha, Principal of Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College, said “For the past seven years, the College has consistently produced district toppers in both the Science and Commerce streams. This achievement stands as a testament to the dedication, commitment and high-quality teaching of our faculty, as well as the vision of our Management.”