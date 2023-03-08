II PU exams from tomorrow at 50 centres in Mysuru district

March 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Students across the State will appear for the II PU exams starting tomorrow with fool-proof security in place. In Mysuru, the examinations will be held in 50 centres in the district and 26 centres within the Mysuru city limits.

According to DDPUE Nagamallesh, in Mysuru, 35,020 candidates will appear for the examinations and of them, 29,993 are regular candidates including 13,975 boys and 16,018 girls. There are 1,236 candidates who will write the exams privately and of them, 681 are boys and 555 girls.

There are 3,791 repeaters including 2,482 boys and 1,309 girls. This year, CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination centres and all the activities on the exam days will be monitored. All the benches and rooms of colleges and exam centres have been numbered with exam serial/roll numbers and kept ready for tomorrow.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, DDPUE Nagamallesh said that arrangements have been made to despatch question papers and they will reach the respective centres half-an-hour before the exam time. As a precaution, all photocopy shops within a distance of 200 metres from the exam halls will be closed.

“Vehicles carrying the question papers and answer scripts from the Treasuries to the exam centres (10 routes in Mysuru) have been equipped with GPS devices. The movement of the vehicles will be tracked live and if there is any deviation from the set route, the authorities will be alerted,” he said.

The exams will be monitored by two sitting squads with a Joint Chief at each centre to ensure that no malpractice takes place. Barring the students and staff on exam duty, no other person will be allowed entry to the centres. Police have clamped prohibitory orders in a 200-metre radius of all exam centres on all days of the exam.

Apart from exam centres, CCTV cameras have also been installed at district and Taluk Treasuries where question papers are kept. The cameras at the Treasuries have been linked to the mobile numbers of the PUE Department Director and Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned. In case of any threat or emergency, the DDPUE and DC will get alerts.