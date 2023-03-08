<strong>Citing PU exams, Congress calls off tomorrow’s two-hour bandh</strong>
News

Citing PU exams, Congress calls off tomorrow’s two-hour bandh

March 8, 2023

Bengaluru: In the wake of II PUC and other school exams, the Congress has withdrawn its Statewide two-hour bandh on Thursday (Mar. 9).

The party had come under severe criticism for the bandh call by worried students and parents. The II PU exams will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and the bandh, which was from 9 am to 11 am, coincided with the travel time of students and stretches into their exam hours.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, in a press statement, said this morning the bandh has been withdrawn in order to avoid inconvenience to students writing their examinations in the State.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching