Citing PU exams, Congress calls off tomorrow’s two-hour bandh

March 8, 2023

Bengaluru: In the wake of II PUC and other school exams, the Congress has withdrawn its Statewide two-hour bandh on Thursday (Mar. 9).

The party had come under severe criticism for the bandh call by worried students and parents. The II PU exams will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and the bandh, which was from 9 am to 11 am, coincided with the travel time of students and stretches into their exam hours.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, in a press statement, said this morning the bandh has been withdrawn in order to avoid inconvenience to students writing their examinations in the State.