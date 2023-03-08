Women who rule and set benchmarks in Mysuru

March 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: There was a time when the voice of Indian women could hardly reach the public sphere as they had no right to work and were suppressed. But society changes with time and the once deprived section has now occupied public service, the most prestigious and coveted service.

Today, Mar. 8 is International Women’s Day and a day for women to celebrate their success, and achievements and thereby send a message on gender equality, loud and clear.

The encouraging momentum toward creating a more balanced public safety and administrative force is fuelled by a growing appreciation of certain unique and valuable professional qualities that women bring to administration and law enforcement.

Such qualities enhance the ability of the administration and law enforcement agencies to make a positive impact on the communities they serve. In Mysuru, several women hold key positions and have proved their efficiency in their respective fields.

Here, women are in top positions like Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavitha Rajaram, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, Chief Conservator of Forests (Mysuru Circle) Dr. Malathi Priya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. B.N. Nandini, Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dr. K.R. Dakshayini and Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Kumuda.

These posts apart, other district posts are also held by women like Mysuru City Corporation Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Additional DC M.J. Roopa, Chief Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prison K C. Divyashree, University of Mysore Registrar V.R. Shylaja, Mysuru Assistant Commissioner Kamala Bai, Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Ruchi Bindal, Deputy Director of Land Records Seemanthini, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Matapathi and T. Narasipur Tahsildar Geetha. In addition, there are other women officers too holding key positions like Project Director, Urban Development Corporation (DUDC) Department Shubha, Joint Director (JD) of Treasury Yashoda, JD of Social Welfare Department Malathi, JD of Disabled Welfare and Senior Citizens Malini, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) Priyadarshini and Kabini SLAO Priya.