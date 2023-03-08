City celebrates Women’s Day

March 8, 2023

Expos, bicycle jatha, cricket tournament mark celebrations

Mysore/Mysuru: Every year, on Mar. 8, people commemorate International Women’s Day to observe cultural, political and socioeconomic women-made achievements in various fields. The day was celebrated in a special way in Mysuru this morning, with intention to send out a message of gender-equal world where differences are valued and celebrated.

The highlight of the day was a divisional-level week-long exhibition and sale of products of women’s self-help groups and women entrepreneurs. The event was organised at J.K. Grounds by Zilla Panchayat, National Rural Livelihoods Mission, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, BJP MLA L. Nagendra sang paeans of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi. “Indira Gandhi has set an example by serving as the Prime Minister for multiple terms,” he said.

Nagendra also cited examples of women leaders who have made a mark in public life like Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Tamil Nadu CM late J. Jayalalithaa, former Delhi CM late Sheila Dikshit and former UP CM and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President Mayawati.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that preference should be given to the education of women who have been making a mark in every field. “It has been already announced setting up of a Women’s Entrepreneurship Park in Mysuru to encourage and promote them,” he said.

“However, there still seems to be preferential treatment for sons at home when compared to daughters who are bound by restrictions. It is understandable that the parents prefer the safety of their daughters due to the prevailing conditions, but still, they deserve to be kept free from the shackles to encourage them to achieve in their desired field,” the DC added.

If the son fails an exam, he will be allowed to write again and again, but in the case of daughters they are married off, he explained. “Women’s Day should not be restricted for a day as every household consists of women who should be provided due space they deserve,” the DC added.

Over 50 stalls are opened as part of the exhibition, but half of the stalls were empty.

The exhibition will be open from 9 am to 5.30 pm. Similarly, food stalls by women have been opened at Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry for a day. They will be open till this evening.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, ZP Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, Planning Officer Savitha and others were present.

Bicycle jatha: A bicycle jatha was organised for women by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Mysuru and District Surveillance Office.

The rally was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The jatha, organised under the slogan ‘Healthy Women and Healthy India’ was flagged off by Dr. Pushpalatha, Additional Director, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru, Psychiatrist and ‘Mrs. India’ Dr. Sudharani, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Mahadev Prasad, District TB Control Officer Dr. Mohammed Siraj and Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Officer Dr. M. S. Jayanth.

The jatha passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Visvesvaraya Circle (Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle), Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle (Railway Station), Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole junction) before culminating at the DC’s office.

Women’s Cricket Tournament

At the Chamundi Vihar Stadium, an Under-19 Women’s Cricket Tournament was organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. V. Rajendra inaugurated the tournament by bowling a ball to a woman cricketer.