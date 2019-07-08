Mysuru couple killed in road accident at Lucknow

Muddu Krishna was a Senior Rangayana artiste while his wife Indrani was serving as CFTRI Scientist

Mysuru: Senior Rangayana artiste K. Muddu Krishna (68) and his wife Indrani (61), a Scientist at CFTRI in city and residents of Niveditha Nagar here, died in an accident at Lucknow. They are survived by two sons, daughters-in-law, who are settled abroad and a host of relatives and friends. Today was Indrani’s birthday and she was set to retire from service in eight months.

Sources said that Muddu Krishna and Indrani left for Lucknow on a tour about four days ago.

The couple met with an accident in the early hours of yesterday morning resulting in Indrani being killed on-the-spot and Muddu Krishna suffering serious injuries and admitted to a hospital, where he breathed his last this morning. It is said that the car they had taken on rent for sightseeing, hit the road divider resulting in the death of Indrani.

Meanwhile, theatre artiste Jayaram Patil and others left for Lucknow this morning and will bring the bodies to Mysuru after completing the legal formalities in Lucknow, sources added.

Muddu Krishna was an employee of Indian Bank and had taken voluntary retirement about 15 years ago. He had formed ‘Mysuru Samudaya’ organisation and was its Secretary. He had also formed ‘Cinema Club’ and was co-ordinating it by screening movies to children through a mobile unit. An avid bird watcher, Muddu Krishna was seen frequently at Kukkarahalli Lake.

