Maharashtra BJP workers guarding rebel MLAs?

Mumbai: The movement of all the MLAs staying at the plush Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai is restricted. Wherever the MLAs move inside the hotel, they are guarded by the BJP workers, say sources from Mumbai. Apart from BJP workers, sources said even Maharashtra Police personnel, dressed in uniforms and mufti, are keeping a close watch in and around the hotel.

The rebels who held a series of meetings inside the Sofitel hotel were adamant this time and said that even though senior Congress and JD(S) are approaching them to change their mind, they would not. They also categorically said that even if the sitting Congress Ministers quit to make way for them they would not change their mind, sources said.

‘It’s not my personal jet’

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rajya Sabha MP from BJP Rajiv Chandrashekhar who has been questioned about allowing the rebel MLAs to use his personal jet, he said he had no role in the ongoing Karnataka crisis and added saying, “if someone uses any plane, they pay for that. If someone is going or using ‘Vistara’ (the airline he owns), it doesn’t mean that the particular company is involved in the development,” he said.

