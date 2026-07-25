Mysuru exports goods worth Rs. 7,965 crore in 2025-26

July 25, 2026

Mysuru: Despite the prolonged delay in the Export Centre project, Mysuru continues to make a significant contribution to India’s export economy. During the 2025-26 financial year, the district exported goods worth 902 million USD (approximately Rs. 7,965 crore).

Mysuru has nearly 26,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), 165 export-oriented units and more than 400 merchandise exporters.

Industrialists say, a fully functional Export Centre would enable businesses to complete customs clearance, tax payments and other export-related formalities within the city, eliminating the need to travel to Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai or Delhi.

The district exports a diverse range of products, including agarbathi, processed food, plastic products, handicrafts, engineering goods, chemicals and ready-made garments to markets across the world.

MSMEs account for nearly 45 percent of Mysuru’s total exports, highlighting the sector’s significant contribution to the district’s economy and employment generation.

Industrialists argue that the scale of Mysuru’s exports underscores the need for a dedicated Export Centre.

However, with the remaining State funding yet to be released, the project remains incomplete, delaying a facility that they say is vital to strengthening the district’s export ecosystem.