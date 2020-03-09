Mysuru flight develops snag; does a turnaround to Bengaluru

March 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: An Alliance Air flight from Bengaluru to Mysuru developed a technical snag following which the aircraft returned to Bengaluru without landing in Mysuru yesterday.

Officials at the Mysore Airport did not elaborate on the nature of the technical snag but said that the flight did a turnaround mid-air and returned to Bengaluru at around 3.30 pm.

The flight is the one that goes to Kalaburagi from Mysuru and technicians at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru attended to the aircraft and were able to fix the snag in two hours.

The flight left Kalaburagi at 11.50 am and reached Bengaluru at 1.30 pm. It flew to Mysuru at 2 pm but due to the snag — that prevented the aircraft to safely land at Mysore Airport — the flight was diverted to Bengaluru. The plane was to touch the tarmac of Mysore Airport at 2.50 pm.

Alliance Air’s Air Station Manager at Mysore Airport Rajeev admitted that there was a snag in the flight that was rectified by technical experts at KIA. “Such problems will occur often and apart from the basic information, we cannot reveal anything more,” he said.

The same flight was scheduled to fly from Mysuru to Goa. Consequent to the delay and uncertainty in the arrival of the flight, many passengers at Mysore Airport waiting for the Alliance Air flight to Goa, cancelled their tickets.

Sources said full refund was offered to the passengers. The Goa route of the plane was scheduled at 3.20 pm and the touchdown at Goa was at 5.20 pm. Due to the snag, the Goa route was cancelled. The same flight, however, flew to Hyderabad at 7.20 pm as per schedule and reached the City of Pearls at 9 pm.

