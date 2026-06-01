In Briefs

Disruption in power supply tomorrow

June 1, 2026

As Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has taken up its first quarterly maintenance works at 66/11 KV Bannimantap Power Distribution Centre, there will be no power supply tomorrow between 10 am and 5.30 pm in the following areas: S.S. Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, Siddique Nagar, Bannimantap ‘B’ Layout, Highway Circle, Medar Block, Hanumanthangar, Aleemnagar, Bal Bhavan, JSS Dental College and Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Lakshmipura, Siddalingapura, Kalasthawadi, Shyadanahalli, Naganahalli, K.R. Mill Colony and surrounding areas, according to a press release from CESC Executive Engineer, N.R. Mohalla Division.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching