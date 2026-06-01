Disruption in power supply tomorrow

As Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has taken up its first quarterly maintenance works at 66/11 KV Bannimantap Power Distribution Centre, there will be no power supply tomorrow between 10 am and 5.30 pm in the following areas: S.S. Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, Siddique Nagar, Bannimantap ‘B’ Layout, Highway Circle, Medar Block, Hanumanthangar, Aleemnagar, Bal Bhavan, JSS Dental College and Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Lakshmipura, Siddalingapura, Kalasthawadi, Shyadanahalli, Naganahalli, K.R. Mill Colony and surrounding areas, according to a press release from CESC Executive Engineer, N.R. Mohalla Division.
Recent Comments