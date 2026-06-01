June 1, 2026

S. Sreekantamurthy (94), Advocate, retired officer at APMC and a resident of Hanumanthanagar, passed away yesterday in city.

He leaves behind his sons S. Suresh and S. Lokesh (Joint Secretary of Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple Trust, Hanumanthanagar and Proprietor of Lokesh Stationary at Bannimantap), daughters S. Sowbhagyalakshmi and S. Naganandini, sons-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Saragur (near Suttur) in Nanjangud taluk today.