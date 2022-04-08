Mysuru gears up for II PU exam from Apr. 22 to May 18

April 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the II PUC examination (2021-22) scheduled to commence from Apr. 22 across the State, the authorities have fully geared up for the smooth conduct of the exam in city.

The exam will take place at 50 centres across the district, including 26 in the city alone. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPUE) D.K. Srinivasa Murthy said, ‘As per Department of Pre-University Education directions, the exams will be held between Apr. 22 and May 18. A total of 35,141 students have registered for the exam in the district including 31,241 freshers, 2,921 repeaters and 979 privately registered ones. There are three centres each in K.R. Nagar and H.D. Kote, four each in Hunsur and Periyapatna and six in T. Narasipur and in all there are 50 centres in the district.’

Stating that prohibitory orders have been imposed in 200 metre radius of all exam centres, the DDPUE said that Section 144 will be imposed on the days of exams and all photocopy shops in the vicinity of exam centres will be ordered to close down.

‘A three-member committee comprising Tahsildar, Block Education Officer (BEO) and senior Principal is constituted for the distribution of question papers to all the centres. Question papers from District Treasury Office will be transported through a GPS vehicle under Police protection to all the exam centres,’ Srinivasa Murthy explained.

‘A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) and attended by Superintendent of Police (SP), Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), District Treasury Officer and DDPUE briefed all the exam centre Chiefs on the guidelines for smooth conduction of exams,’ he added.

On his inspection of all the examination centres, Srinivasa Murthy said, ‘All centres have be thoroughly examined and basic facilities like drinking water and toilet facilities have been facilitated. CCTV cameras have been installed and all the centres will have Police security where at least one Police officer will be deputed.’

The Department of Pre-University Education, Bengaluru, has issued the revised time-table for II PU exams, to be held from Apr. 22. The time-table issued earlier was withdrawn as the JEE examinations were clashing with the II PU exams.

The II PUC examination will be conducted in the morning sessions — from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.