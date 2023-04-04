II PUC evaluation from tomorrow: Poll duty will not impact process

April 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The process of evaluation of answer scripts of II PUC exams held from Mar. 9 to 29, has begun and the actual evaluation will start from tomorrow. Evaluators have arrived in Mysuru — one of the main centres in Karnataka — from various parts of State and reported to the venues.

The process of bundling, numbering of answer scripts, shuffling and data entering began this morning and evaluators were briefed on the system. Evaluation work will be completed in 10 to 12 days and results announced by the end of April.

The evaluation process has begun at a time when the election dates of Karnataka Assembly have been announced and over 30 percent of PU evaluators have been assigned election duties. Normally, PU teachers will be used as sector officers and master trainers. They have to be trained and reports from Bengaluru said that as the training for poll duty has begun, the evaluation process will be delayed.

No confusion: DDPU

However, there is no such issue in Mysuru as per DDPU Nagamallesh. “Valuation process has already begun and the actual valuation will start tomorrow. Once the valuation is complete, the lecturers who have been assigned poll duty will be trained for two or three days so that they can report to poll duty,” he said.

When asked about over 30 percent of PU teachers being assigned poll duty, Nagamallesh said that a majority of the poll personnel are primary and high school teachers. “Whoever has been assigned poll duty from PU section will report to duty after valuation is completed,” he said.

In Mysuru city, the evaluation of answer scripts will be conducted at nine centres including Maharaja’s College, Maharani’s College, Vidyavardhaka, St. Philomena’s, Government PU College, Manchegowdana Koppal and others. The Deputy Chief Examiners have already reported to duty and are completing preliminary arrangements. Assistant Examiners will collect the answer scripts distributed to them subject-wise.

Poll and evaluation are crucial

All arrangements have been made for evaluation and the required basic infrastructural facilities have been provided at the centres. Security arrangements have been made at all the centres and all stringent measures have been taken, said Nagamallesh.

In case of evaluating SSLC answer scripts, there will not be any hindrance due to election training or poll duty as the evaluation will be in the same district. The poll duties will be managed by the primary school teachers till the SSLC and PU evaluators complete the evaluation process.

With the evaluation of answer scripts expected to be completed by April-end, even high school teachers and PU teachers can join the election duty. With both evaluation and election duties being significant, neither of them can be ignored. Teachers will be trained on election related works after the evaluation process and the District Administration has made preparations in this regard, said officials.