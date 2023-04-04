Colourful procession marks Mahaveer Jayanti in city

April 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: It was indeed a colourful morning with hundreds of Jain community people dancing and singing bhajans on city streets marking the 2622nd Jayanti of Bhagawan Mahaveer this morning.

The procession was organised under the aegis of Mysuru Jain Sangh, Bhagavan Mahaveer Janam Kalyanak, Yuvaka, Yuvathi and Mahila Mandals along with other Jain Organisations.

A big idol of Lord Mahaveer placed inside a decorated chariot and a small idol placed on a palanquin was carried out in a procession which commenced from St. Philomena’s Church on Ashoka Road and passed through Clock Tower, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near Palace North Gate, Hardinge Circle before culminating at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Children, who were dressed like Lord Mahaveer and Jain Thirthankaras and stood on the open vehicles, were the main attraction of the procession.

Picture shows the community members being part of the grand procession.

All men from the Jain community were wearing white and white dress indicating the message of peace — Ahimsa, the main theme of the grand procession — while women wore traditional dresses with ghunghat. Community members carried placards with several messages promoting the need of peace in human life, role of women in society.

Milk, buttermilk, Lassi and water were distributed along the procession route. Youngsters danced with joy celebrating the festival. Helping Hands Jain Youth Organisation, who were a part of the procession, fed the pigeons in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, near Palace North Gate, marking the Mahaveer Jayanti celebrations and also offered prayers.

A stage programme, which featured bhajans from women of the community and cultural programmes, was held at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the presence of Acharya Chandryash Surishwarji, Sadhvi Sri Aagamshriji, Guruvarya Sri Harshagunashriji, Guruvarya Sri Mayurashriji and Guruvarya Sri Sheelpragyaju. Rajan Baghmar of Mysuru Jain Sangh and other Office-bearers of various Jain Organisations were present on the occasion.

No politicians were part of the celebrations as the Model Code of Conduct is in force ahead of Assembly polls.

Playback Singer Vaibhav Bagmar from Balotra, Rajasthan, will give a music programme in the evening.