Siddu Vs Somanna in Varuna?

April 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa, showing little interest in contesting from Varuna this time around, the BJP High Command is said to be mulling on fielding another influential Lingayat leader V. Somanna, Minister for Housing, from Varuna Assembly segment as the party candidate to take on former CM and Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah, who is contesting again from Varuna for the elections on May 10.

To add credence to Somanna’s possible contest from Varuna, rumours are doing the rounds in Varuna Assembly segment that Somanna is searching for a suitable house in the limits of the Constituency for camping there during the campaign.

Somanna was the Mysuru District In-Charge Minister soon after the BJP came to power following the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition Government in 2019. But Somanna shifted to Chamarajanagar as District In-Charge Minister in April 2020 due to some controversies that erupted following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

As V. Somanna is said to be well versed in the political geography and caste arithmetic of Varuna Assembly segment, the BJP Central leadership, which was looking for a strong candidate to take on Siddharamaiah in Varuna, may have found one in Somanna.

Varuna Constituency has a sizeable population of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community and fielding Somanna, who is an influential leader of the community, may help the BJP in giving Siddu a run for his money in the May 10 Assembly polls. At present, Somanna represents Govindraj Nagar Assembly Constituency in Bengaluru.

Varuna has been a stronghold of the Congress, with Siddharamaiah winning the seat twice (2008 and 2013) and his son Dr. Yathindra once (2018) and the BJP wants to ensure that Siddharamaiah faces the toughest challenge in the Constituency this time.