PM Modi’s visit to Bandipur on Apr. 9: ADGP Alok Kumar inspects security, helipad spots

April 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tentative visit to Bandipur National Park in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Apr.9, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar inspected the security arrangements in place, at the forest this morning.

ADGP Alok Kumar – led Officers team including Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ramesh, IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar, Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Padmini Saho and Mysuru SP Seema Latkar, Chamarajanagar Dy. SP Priyadarshini Sanikoppa, visited Melukamanahalli near the Safari Centre at the entrance of Bandipur and Jekkamallanahalli also in Bandipur, where tem-porary helipads are being built for the landing of PM Modi’s helicopter.

Later, IGP Alok Kumar held a meeting at Jungle Lodges and Resorts in Bandipur and reviewed the security arrangements and transportation facilities, with the Prime Minister expected to go on a safari at Bandipur forest during his visit this Sunday.

According to the tentative schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in a special flight at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli on Apr.8. The Prime Minister will stay overnight at Hotel Radisson Blu on M. G. Road in the city.

Following day, the IAF chopper carrying Modi will fly to Bandipur, where he will be participating in the 50-year celebrations of Project Tiger and go on a safari.

The Prime Minister will also be felicitating Bomman and Bellie, the caretakers of baby elephants at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, who are featured in Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and also Bandipur forest personnel who rescued an electrocuted elephant recently.