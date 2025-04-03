Mysuru gets 14 more Namma Clinics

April 3, 2025

Second facility opened at NR Constituency

Mysuru: With the Government introducing the Namma Clinic concept two years ago, 9 such clinics have been functioning in district for the past two years.

The concept of Namma Clinic is to provide basic health care services to the urban poor, slum dwellers and lower income groups.

Speaking after opening second Namma Clinic in NR Constituency, Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) on Abdul Rehman Road, Rajivnagar 2nd Stage in city, recently, MLA Tanveer Sait advised the doctors to discharge their duties sincerely as people see God in them.

“We all need to do something to the society which is visible. Our deeds should speak for us. According to government norms, a PHC is needed for 80,000 people now as against 50,000 earlier. As the population increases, the number of people covered under a PHC also goes up,” said Tanveer Sait.

“We have been provided a vast area for the clinic and there is scope for developing the Namma Clinic with the help of beneficiaries. In this clinic, we have appointed 12 staff including paramedics and a doctor. There is an arrangement for a surgeon visit at least once a week,” he added.

He appealed to the people to help those who are facing health issues, pregnant women and the children to avail treatment at Namma Clinics, which not only increases respect in the society, but also one can derive the satisfaction of doing something good for the society.

14 more clinics

Now, the Government has sanctioned 14 more Namma Clinics to Mysuru district, out of which 13 other clinics are being readied for functioning.

These Namma Clinics, which are being established under PM-ABHIM (Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission) scheme, aim at providing 12 OPD health care services for free. These clinics, equipped with qualified Doctors, Staff Nurse, Group D staff and Data Entry Operators, will function just like a PHC and will be open from 9 am to 4 pm.

Of the 9 Namma Clinics already functioning in the district, 8 are functioning from rented buildings. Out of the newly sanctioned 14 clinics, 5 will function from Government buildings, while the rest will operate from rented buildings to start with.

Out of the 14 clinics, 12 will come up in Mysuru city (one has already started functioning in Rajivnagar since last week), while two others will be set up in Bannur and K.R. Nagar.

The 11 other clinics that will be set up in the city are at — Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Vijayanagar Third Stage, Dattagalli and Vijayanagar First Stage (all in rented buildings), Old Kesare, Chamundi Hill, Ekalavyanagar, City Bus Stand and Sub-Urban Bus Stand (all in Government buildings).

As many as 72,281 persons have availed health services in the 9 clinics that are functioning in district in the 10-month period from April 2024 to Feb. 2025, out of which 38,128 are women, 34,146 are men and 7 others.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, District RCH Officer Dr. Mohammad Shiraz Ahmed said that, Namma Clinics have been set up at places where access to Government health care services is either far away or difficult/ inconvenient. Pointing out that 9 clinics are already functioning in the district for the past two years, he said that these clinics will cater health service to a population of 15,000.

Of the 14 newly sanctioned clinics, 13 will start functioning in a month, he said adding that these clinics will be controlled by the RCH. DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, Dr. Nishant, Dr. Mohammad Saheb, KDP members Rafiq, Muneendramma and others were present.